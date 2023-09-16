First Citizens Financial Corp Makes New Investment in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 524.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $173,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

BIT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

