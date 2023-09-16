First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 13,910 BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK opened at $10.16 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

