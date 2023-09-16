Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $157.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.