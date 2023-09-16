First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,410,371,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.39.

FANG stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

