First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

