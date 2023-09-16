First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $424.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

