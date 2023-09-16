Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.9 %

WBD stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

