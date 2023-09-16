Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 141,197 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,489,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,197 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $192,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.