Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,109 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,710,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

