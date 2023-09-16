Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $138.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

