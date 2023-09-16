NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $439.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.96 and a 200-day moving average of $363.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,515 shares of company stock valued at $85,008,631 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

