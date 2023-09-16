Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $419.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
