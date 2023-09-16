Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $419.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.