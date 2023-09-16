Fulton Bank N.A. Has $577,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,490,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average is $127.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

