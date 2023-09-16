NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $439.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.96 and a 200-day moving average of $363.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,515 shares of company stock worth $85,008,631. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

