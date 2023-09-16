Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.58 and its 200-day moving average is $232.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.