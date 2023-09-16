Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Buys 800 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $439.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.96 and a 200 day moving average of $363.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,515 shares of company stock worth $85,008,631. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

