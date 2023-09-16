Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 36,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $138.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,497 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,260. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

