Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,714.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,529.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,503.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,509.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

