First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 4,011 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.73. The company has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

