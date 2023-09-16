Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $496,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 7.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.