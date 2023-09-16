Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

