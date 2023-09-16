Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

