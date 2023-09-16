Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

