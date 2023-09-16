Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 681,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,222,000 after acquiring an additional 327,875 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The company has a market capitalization of $546.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

