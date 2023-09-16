High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,800 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after buying an additional 1,476,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,864,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4,424.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 631,952 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 531,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 323,220 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

