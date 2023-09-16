Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 665 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 62,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 100,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 19,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

