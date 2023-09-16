High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $412.17 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

