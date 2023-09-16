AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.