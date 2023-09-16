High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

NYSE LLY opened at $575.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The company has a market capitalization of $546.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

