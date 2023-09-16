SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $26,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

LULU opened at $389.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

