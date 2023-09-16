SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,571,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAIN. B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

