Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $276.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

