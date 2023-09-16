SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 455 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after acquiring an additional 171,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,956,000 after acquiring an additional 160,662 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,785 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.44. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

