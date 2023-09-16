iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 174.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,911.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.