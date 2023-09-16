Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $260,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $210.59 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

