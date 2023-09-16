Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

