Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Position Cut by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bank First by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Price Performance

NASDAQ BFC opened at $78.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Bank First had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $49.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Bank First’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

