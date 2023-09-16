Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

