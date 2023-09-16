Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.04 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.36. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

