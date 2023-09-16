Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $286,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROP opened at $495.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

