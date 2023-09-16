Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000.

NYSEARCA GINN opened at $48.49 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $334.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

