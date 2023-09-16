Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

