Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 31,869 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,869 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

