Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $210.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

