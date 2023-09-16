Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 41,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,638,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,212 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 20,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 28,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,779. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

