Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Prologis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 384,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,064,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 141,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

