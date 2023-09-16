Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 185 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

