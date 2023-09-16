Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,384 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,861 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

