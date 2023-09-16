Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,086,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

