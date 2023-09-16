LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 2,775 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 41,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,638,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,364,000 after buying an additional 1,824,212 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 20,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,779. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

